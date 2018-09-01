Housing group to repair two Niagara Falls veterans' homes

Two houses in Niagara Falls, both homes to military veterans, will be fixed up in the next few days as part of the South End Housing Initiative.

Volunteers from Home Depot, which supplied the materials, and the 25 community groups in the housing initiative will start work at 8 a.m. Tuesday on a house in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

On Wednesday morning, the group will work at a home in the 500 block of Fourth Street.

Niagara University, whose Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement is one of the housing initiative's members, obtained a grant from Home Depot to pay for the work.

The initiative, announced last November, aims to encourage new homebuyers to consider the area by improving curb appeal of the existing homes.