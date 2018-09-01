Share this article

print logo
An abandoned house at 541 Fourth St., Niagara Falls, seen Nov. 16, 2017. (Thomas J. Prohaska/Buffalo News)

Housing group to repair two Niagara Falls veterans' homes

| Published

Two houses in Niagara Falls, both homes to military veterans, will be fixed up in the next few days as part of the South End Housing Initiative.

Volunteers from Home Depot, which supplied the materials, and the 25 community groups in the housing initiative will start work at 8 a.m. Tuesday on a house in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

On Wednesday morning, the group will work at a home in the 500 block of Fourth Street.

Niagara University, whose Levesque Institute for Civic Engagement is one of the housing initiative's members, obtained a grant from Home Depot to pay for the work.

The initiative, announced last November, aims to encourage new homebuyers to consider the area by improving curb appeal of the existing homes.

Thomas J. Prohaska – Thomas Prohaska has been a reporter for The Buffalo News since 1995. A graduate of Starpoint Central High School and St. Bonaventure University, he previously worked at WLVL Radio in Lockport.
There are no comments - be the first to comment