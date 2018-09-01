High School football: Canisius, South Park start strong

Canisius and South Park are off and rolling again. Niagara Wheatfield, which suffered through a 3-6 season last season, put on an offensive show against North Tonawanda on the first Saturday of the Western New York high school football season.

Nonleague

Canisius 42, Maritime/Health Sciences 14: Newcomer Christian Veilleux hit Jason Martin for a 63-yard bomb in the first quarter and added two more touchdown passes as the Crusaders won their opener at the Stransky Complex in West Seneca.

It was the first football game ever for the combined charter schools of Maritime and Health Sciences coached by Charley Comerford. They couldn’t have chosen a tougher opening assignment.

Veilleux, the junior from Ottawa, Ont., completed 7 of 13 for 176 yards, Two of the TD passes went to Martin. Another went to running back Joe Jamison (five carries, 91 yards). Jamison also had 10 tackles and a force fumble on defense.

Joe Nicholas (nine carries, 51 yards) ran 2 and 23 yards for Canisius TDs.

John Washington ran 2 yards for the first Maritime/Health Sciences touchdown that cut the deficit to 14-6 in the second quarter. Jion Washington passed 75-yards to Demetrious Potts for the other Maritime score.

South Park 28, Niagara Falls 14: The Sparks, coming off a 9-1 season, took a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter at Niagara Falls.

Clarence Thomas (6 for 72 yards) and quarterback Dabeyon Humphrey ran for Sparks touchdowns and Humphrey threw a 5-yard TD pass to Mack. Marqwan Fluitt returned a fumble 47 yards for the fourth South Park TD.

Joseph Dixon passed to Deonte Matthews for both Falls touchdowns.

South Park had seven sacks, three by Elijah Lewis, and interceptions by Donald Stewart and Brandan Brown.

Niagara Wheatfield 48, North Tonawanda 0: No Section VI team gave up more points last season than the N-W Falcons (367). Thus, the shutout was impressive. The outcome spoiled the return of Eric Jantzi as the North Tonawanda coach.

Jordan Parks passed for three touchdowns and ran 75 and 83 for two other scores to lead the rout. Nick Stott gained 127 yards in 10 carries as the Falcons totaled 458 yards rushing

Clarence 42, Kenmore West 13: The host Blue Devils led, 13-7, after a Zac Boyes ran 45 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter. Clarence responded with 35 unanswered points. Jon Stevens caught a 20-yard pass from Jack Putney and ran for two Red Devils scores.

School Without Walls 26, Card. O’Hara 12: The Rochester team scored all its touchdowns on defense, three interception and one fumble return. Jermaine Haynes Jr. caught passes for the two O’Hara TDs.

Class C North

Akron 21, JFK 6: Brandon Orr ran 23 yards for the only second half points in the Tigers’ victory. Orr ran for 102 yards in seven attempts and completed 8 of 14 passes for 124 yards. Jax Lighten hooked up with Jamaal Huff on 78 yard pass play for JFK.

Late Friday

Hutch-Tech 34, Wmsv. South 14: Jayden Robinson completed nine of 15 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns, while running back David Bradshaw rushed for 80 yards and a TD for the Engineers. Emmanuel Geegha had 6.5 tackles, an interception and recovered a fumble for Tech.