H.S. Football: Week One's top performers and more

Top performers

-- Jake Ritts completed 31-of-48 passes for a school-record 485 yards and four touchdowns for St. Francis in a road loss at McDowell in Erie, Pa.

-- Aaron Chase threw for a Starpoint single-game record 419 yards and four touchdowns in leading the Spartans to victory over Grand Island, 35-7.

-- Shaun Dolac threw for a touchdown (54 yards), ran 76 yards for a score and returned a kickoff for touchdown during West Seneca East’s 34-12 win over Jamestown.

-- Jeremiah Caviness set single-game school records for passing yards (372), touchdowns (four) and completions (21) in guiding Lackawanna to a 35-15 nonleague win over Frontier.

-- Senior quarterback Jordan Parks rushed 10 times for 261 yards, scoring on runs of 75 and 83 yards; and completed 4-of-6 passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns in leading Niagara Wheatfield past North Tonawanda, 48-0.

-- Cole Snyder matched his own school record for touchdown passes in a game (five) as he completed 18-of-22 passes for 223 yards in Southwestern’s 35-8 win over Franklinville/Ellicottville.

-- Rashad Law of Maryvale rushed 10 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, caught a 24-yard touchdown pass and set up another TD with a 60-yard punt return during the Flyers 26-6 win over Cleveland Hill.

-- Liam Scheuer threw for 122 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed 40 yards for a score during West Seneca West’s 48-0 win over Sweet Home.

-- Division I prospect quarterback Christian Veilleux only played three quarters but completed 7-of-13 passes for 176 yards and three touchdowns in his Canisius debut as the Crusaders defeated WNY Maritime/Health Sciences 42-14. … In the same game, Joe Jamison rushed five times for 91 yards, made 10 tackles and forced a fumble for Canisius.

-- Jon Stevens scored three touchdowns and finished with 130 total yards for Clarence in a 42-13 win at Kenmore West.

-- Greg Braswell recorded nine solo tackles, including three for losses, and two sacks for South Park in a 28-14 nonleague win at Niagara Falls.

On the move

The Buffalo News football player of the week, based off weekly Connolly Cup nominees, will be published in print on Tuesdays. Those who can’t wait that long can find out the honoree at BuffaloNews.com on Monday afternoons.

Also, the weekly football polls will now be published Tuesdays along with the rest of the weekly honor roll.

Week two

If this is going to be the year Clymer/Sherman/Panama makes a run to New Era Field, the veteran crew has an opportunity to find out where it stands early, as it visits two-time Class D state runner-up Maple Grove on Friday. CSP lost both meetings to the Red Dragons last season.

Coming off a nonleague road win, Hutch-Tech gets to face last year’s state Class AA runner-up Lancaster at Riverside High’s Dingboom Field. Fresh off winning in coach Craig Dana’s debut on the road, Orchard Park will try to win in his home debut, too, as the Quakers welcome division rival Niagara Falls.

On Saturday, Cleveland Hill looks hosts Wilson in its Class C North opener. Meanwhile, South Park meets WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at All High Stadium, while Grand Island plays under the lights at Gene Masters Field against McKinley.

Final polls 2017

Brackets indicate first-place votes

*–Indicates tie in voting

Large Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1. West Seneca West* [5] (A) 13-0 94 3

1. Lancaster* [4] (AA) 12-1 94 1

3. Canisius [1] 8-4 78 2

4. South Park (A) 9-1 71 5

5. Williamsville North (AA) 9-1 61 4

6. Iroquois (A) 6-3 44 6

7. St. Joe’s 7-5 35 9

8. West Seneca East (A) 5-4 28 7

9. Grand Island (A) 6-2 15 10

10. Starpoint (A) 6-2 10 NR

Others getting votes: Jamestown (AA) 9, Niagara Falls (AA) 5, St. Francis 4, Clarence (AA) 1, Orchard Park (AA) 1.

Pollsters: Mark Adair (WNY Football Weekly), Sean Bruso (Lancaster assistant coach), Sibby Constantino (Trench Trophy), Rick Coburn (Trench Trophy), Dick Gallagher (WNY High School Sports), Tom Langworthy (Jamestown coach), John Lewis (Connolly Cup), Rich Robbins (Canisius coach), Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Dennis Sarow (Connolly Cup).

Small Schools

Rank School (Class) Record Points LW

1. Cheektowaga [10] (B) 10-2 100 1

2. Maryvale* (B) 8-2 82 2

2. Cleveland Hill* (C) 10-2 82 3*

4. Maple Grove (D) 11-2 76 8

5. Franklinville/Ellicottville (D) 9-1 50 3*

6. Dunkirk (B) 7-2 43 6

7. Lackawanna (B) 7-2 40 5

8. Southwestern (C) 7-3 36 7

9. Newfane (B) 6-2 26 9

10. Albion (B) 6-2 12 10

Others getting votes: Clymer/Sherman/Panama (D) 1, Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton (B) 1, Wilson (C) 1.

Pollsters: Adair, Bruso, Constantino, Gallagher, Lewis, Rodriguez, Sarow, Angelo Sciandra (Retired Cardinal O'Hara coach), Ed Sciera (Trench Trophy), Jay Sirianni (Southwestern).