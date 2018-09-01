"I have recently just discovered that I am Irish, rather than just Scottish. And I'm absolutely thrilled. So the tartan that I'm wearing is Irish National, I bought it last week." - Doris Sippel
Francesca Bond/Buffalo News
"I live in Virginia now but I came up for the fest. So yeah, I drove 465 miles. [I'm from] Alden, close enough, a lifelong Buffalonian." - Dave Baran
"How would you describe my outfit?" - Frank Cammarata to his wife, Andy Cammarata. "It's got a style all of its own. I'm so happy somebody noticed that he wore his official beer drinking socks." - Andy Cammarata. "These are my official beer drinking socks, yes they are." - Frank Cammarata
"Chic ... no, no! Classy. Yeah I'm classy, I would say feminine." - Aida Cruz
"I'm with [the band] Tom Keefer and Celtic Cross. I have five different kilts I wear. The band calls me the fashion plate of the band." - Bill Moore "Yes, they asked me to start a whole Facebook page for him and all the different fashions and kilts that he wears." - Trisha Moore
"It was gonna be hot so minimal clothing, and it's appropriate for the location. I do wear green often, but the Irish Festival was definitely in the decisionmaking." - Caroline Kennon
"It's traditional Celtic formal wear. [I've gone to the festival] every year since I was 14 and I'm now 27. I used to play it, I'm a musician. I played in a punk band but I played the tenor banjo and the accordion." - Raymond Ball
"I like to just be real and be me. I guess that's what it is, just be yourself." - Linette Rainville
"Very Irish, it's green. I wear green a lot." - Shannon Nieves
"I'm Irish and so is my husband and so is my daughter, so we were just celebrating our heritage." - April Wilcox
