Father Jeremiah McGinley, 89, Franciscan friar for more than 60 years

Oct. 12, 1928 – Aug. 30, 2018

Father Jeremiah McGinley, a Buffalo native and Franciscan friar for more than 60 years, died Thursday in Holy Name Friary, Ringwood, N.J. He was 89.

Father McGinley attended School 72 and was a 1946 graduate of Canisius High School. After earning bachelor’s degree in philosophy from St. Bonaventure University in 1950, he was received into the Order of Friars Minor in Paterson, N.J., and professed his final vows at Christ the King Seminary in Allegany on Aug. 13, 1954.

He was an assistant at St. Stephen of Hungary Parish in New York City from 1955 to 1959, then was assigned to the province’s mission band, which gives retreats and preaching missions at various parishes. After a year in Colorado, he was based at St. Anthony Friary in Butler, N.J., until 1985.

He served for 20 years at St. Anne’s Parish in Fair Lawn, N.J., then was assigned to Sacred Heart Friary in East Rutherford, N.J., where he worked at St. Anthony’s Guild and helped at local parishes, including St. Anne’s, where he often took part in St. Patrick’s Day festivities. He retired in 2012.

Surviving are several cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, Sept. 5, in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Butler, N.J.