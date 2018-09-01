Discount Diva: From antipasti to kombucha, Aldi is rolling out new products

Exciting news, Aldi lovers! You’re about to see a lot more variety on shelves. The grocery chain is rolling out a major product expansion with a big focus on fresh, healthy, easy-to-prepare items and convenience foods.

When the rollout is complete early next year, a whopping 20 percent of the store’s product mix will be all new, offering up everything from fresh organic salsa, antipasti salad and gourmet olives to sliced mangos, gourmet cheeses and calzones.

For a no-frills grocery store, Aldi sure has some pretty great options. And they’re about to get even better. Here’s what you’ll be seeing.

• More grab-and-go items. Fresh fruit and vegetable snack packs, salad bowls and single-serving guacamole and organic hummus will make for easier lunch packing.

• More drinks and refrigerated beverages, including such popular specialties as kefir and kombucha.

• Meal starters designed to give you a head start on food prep, including quinoa bowls and new pasta sauces.

• An expanded produce selection that adds more prepped-ahead options such as veggie noodles and sliced fruits, with additional organic offerings.

• More vegan and vegetarian options. The store’s Earth Grown line has kale and quinoa crunch burgers, as well as chickenless patties and tenders. You’ll also find meatless hot dogs and sausages.

• Beefed-up milk alternatives. You’ll find organic almond milk, coconut milk and a variety of lactose-free and soy milks.

• More ready-to-cook and organic fresh meats, including organic chicken breasts and marinated cilantro lime chicken breasts.

• An expanded selection of baked goods with white and whole wheat pita breads, loaves of sourdough bread and gluten-free bagels.

Aldi has been working its way through its stores, closing locations for brief periods and giving them extreme makeovers. So far it has done 10 of our 16 stores, most recently East Amherst.

As part of that $5 billion investment in remodeling and expansion, the company is changing its store layouts to give more room to fresh products, which includes adding refrigeration space.

When all is said and done, Aldi will have increased its fresh food selection by 40 percent.

The areas the company has focused on – fresh, healthy and convenient – match larger trends in grocery that have tended to send some customers to other stores to round out their shopping basket. Aldi will do better giving shoppers everything they need in one place.

It’s building on an already strong portfolio of brands that cater to shoppers’ desire for specialty and natural options. Its Little Journey baby products cater to cautious moms looking for organic baby food. Its SimplyNature line has organics and bans 125 unpopular ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup. LiveGfree capitalizes on the still strong demand for gluten-free pasta, snacks and baking mixes. Never Any! meats have no antibiotics, added hormones or animal byproducts. And Elevation bars and protein powders cater to body-conscious customers.