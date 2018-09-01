Cuts tracker: AJ McCarron traded to Raiders, Corey Coleman released

Cut-down day has started around the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills and the other 31 teams have until 4 p.m. to trim their rosters to 53 players. The Bills entered Saturday with 87 players, meaning 34 cuts are coming.

At the 4 p.m. deadline, league sources reported quarterback AJ McCarron was traded to the Oakland Raiders.

Here's a look at who has been let go.

WR Corey Coleman -- One of the biggest questions for the Bills heading into final cuts was what would happen with Coleman, whom the team acquired in a trade with Cleveland during training camp. General Manager Brandon Beane only parted with a 2020 seventh-round draft pick in that deal, not big enough of a price tag to guarantee Coleman a roster spot.

WR Brandon Reilly -- The wide receiver tweeted that he was heading "back to Lincoln," where he went to college at Nebraska. Reilly was part of a crowded competition at receiver.

OT Gerhard de Beer -- The native South African's release was confirmed by his agent, Brett Tessler, on Twitter.

De Beer went to the University of Arizona on a track and field scholarship. But he committed to Arizona on the stipulation that the school let him walk on to the football team as a two-sport athlete. His career as a discus thrower was a big success. He placed third at the World Junior Championships as an 18-year-old in 2012. He closed his collegiate discus career with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA championships in 2016. His personal best throw would have been good for 12th at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. It's no stretch to suggest he could make the 2020 Games in Tokyo for South Africa if he committed full time to the discus.

LB Tanner Vallejo -- The former sixth-round pick in 2017 was released, according to Rapoport.

Vallejo spoke Thursday after the final preseason game about what might happen.

"That's up to them. I've got full confidence in myself with whatever happens with me," he said. "They're going to choose what they think is best for the team. It's out of my control now."

DE Ryan Russell -- The fourth-year pro who started seven games for Tampa Bay last season was never able to make a move up the Bills' depth chart. His release was first reported by Rapoport.

WR Cam Phillips -- The undrafted rookie out of Virginia Tech was a long shot for the roster. He got off to a good start at training camp, but a groin injury set him back. Joe Buscaglia of Ch. 7 in Buffalo was first to report Phillips' release, adding that he is a target for the practice squad.

TE Keith Towbridge -- He caught the game-winning touchdown Thursday in the preseason finale against the Bears, but Towbridge was the clear No. 6 tight end behind Charles Clay, Nick O'Leary, Jason Croom, Logan Thomas and Khari Lee. The Buffalo News confirmed his release with a league source. It was first reported by Buscaglia.

C Adam Redmond -- He was behind Ryan Groy and Russell Bodine all summer, although Sean McDermott went out of his way multiple times to say he liked what Redmond brought to the team. It makes sense, then, that Buscaglia reported that he's a candidate for the practice squad.

FB Sam Rogers -- A late addition to the roster, Rogers did stand much of a chance of unseating starter Patrick DiMarco.

DT Albert Havili -- Another late addition to the roster, Havili was a camp body.

DT Tyrunn Walker -- The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Walker was let go by the Bills, but could find work elsewhere soon.

OT Mo Porter -- He was buried on the tackle depth chart all summer. The undrafted free agent from Baylor will now head to waivers.

WR Malachi Dupre -- Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports that Dupre won't be on the 53-man roster.