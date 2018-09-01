[BN] Blitz newsletter: WR Corey Coleman a projected cut to Bills' 53-man roster

NFL teams have until 4 p.m. Saturday to trim their rosters from 90 players to 53.

That means more than 1,000 players will be looking for work this weekend. Some will stick on practice squads, but most will become free agents.

Which players will the Bills cut? Jay Skurski shared his projections Friday. He has the team keeping all three quarterbacks, as well as four running backs and four tight ends. One surprise cut he's projecting is wide receiver Corey Coleman, whom the Bills acquired in a trade with the Browns earlier in August. Skurski has five wide receivers on the roster, with Ray-Ray McCloud edging Coleman for the last spot.

"Based on his performances since coming over in a trade with Cleveland, it’s hard to argue he deserves a spot," Skurski wrote of Coleman. "His one saving grace might be his speed, since that’s an element the team wants more of. McCloud was one of the final players to make the cut."

AJ McCarron savored playing in the preseason finale: Late-August games rarely make the history books, but don't tell that to AJ McCarron, who referred the Bills' comeback in the fourth preseason game as "legendary." McCarron won national championships at Alabama and is married to Katherine Webb, a model and former Miss Alabama, but he said Thursday's game was "probably the most fun I've ever had.”

Why McCarron's performance was better than it seemed: Starting-caliber NFL players don't see the field much in the fourth preseason game. McCarron's late rally was fun, but not thought to be as impressive since it came against defenders that are longshots to see the field in the regular season. However, QB analyst Jim Kubiak disagreed. He was impressed with most of McCarron's game as a whole, and came away with the impression that either Nathan Peterman or McCarron would be good choices to win the Bills' starting job.

The Bills came back; the TV rating did not: The fourth preseason game unsurprisingly rated lower than the others, but all four preseason games "were the four highest-rated programs of the summer in Western New York."

