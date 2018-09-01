Bisons lose ninth in row, now in last place

It took all season to get there, but the Buffalo Bisons finally have fallen into last place in the North Division of the International League.

Saturday night’s 6-1 loss to Syracuse before 5,804 at NBT Bank Stadium left the Herd (61-75) one percentage point behind the Chiefs (62-76) in the standings with two games to play. The Bisons have lost nine in a row and 10 of their last 11. The last win came on Aug. 21, a 13-4 rout of the Pawtucket Red Sox at Coca-Cola Field.

The Chiefs scored four times in the first inning highlighted by a two-run homer by Yadiel Hernandez and never looked back.

Points of interest: Rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three of the 10 Bisons hits with three singles in the last three of his five at-bats. He is now batting .343 with Buffalo … The Bisons left 12 runners on base and had only one extra-base hit, a double by Richard Urena. … Victor Robles, who reached on a bunt single to start the Chiefs’ four-run first, finished with four hits in five trips. One of his hits was a leadoff triple in the sixth inning, but he was thrown out at home on Matt Reynolds’ grounder to Guerrero at third.

Noteworthy: The Bisons are now 9-7 against Syracuse this season, one of four teams they have a winning record against and the only one in the IL North. … All but one of the Syracuse runs were charged to Buffalo starter Zach Stewart, who was making his fourth start and his 14th appearance overall for Buffalo. He gave up five runs and seven hits in four innings before giving way to veteran left-hander Craig Breslow. Three other Bisons pitchers followed Breslow. ... Joe Ross, rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, started and went 5.2 innings for the Chiefs. He left after he had thrown 89 pitches. Ross is now 2-0 with the Chiefs. … The Chiefs had 13 hits. The score would have been much worse, but Syracuse hit into two double plays and left six runners over its last five innings.

Next: The Bisons will pitch right-hander Jacob Waguespack (5-8, 5.34) against the Chiefs tonight (Radio 1520, 7:05 p.m.) in the next-to-last game of the regular season.