Bills trade quarterback AJ McCarron to Raiders

The Buffalo Bills are moving forward with Nathan Peterman and Josh Allen at quarterback.

The team traded AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders on Saturday as part of trimming their roster to 53 players, The Buffalo News learned from league sources; NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the trade.

McCarron fell behind in the team's quarterback competition after suffering a shoulder injury in the second preseason game against Cleveland.

The Bills will receive a fifth-round draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft in exchange for McCarron. That gives the team 10 draft picks next spring, their own in all seven rounds, as well as an extra fourth-rounder acquired from Kansas City last year for linebacker Reggie Ragland, the fifth-rounder and a seventh-rounder acquired from Carolina last year for cornerback Kevon Seymour.

Trading McCarron leaves the Bills with a $2.1 million charge against this year's salary cap, and a $2 million charge in 2019. The Raiders owe McCarron just his $900,000 base salary in 2018.

Coupled with the reported release of wide receiver Corey Coleman, which leaves a $3.5 million cap hit, the Bills have more than $50 million in dead money in 2018, by far the most in the NFL. General Manager Brandon Beane has talked in the past about how it was a two-year project, at minimum, to clean up the Bills' cap situation, although the dead money hits from McCarron and Coleman fall directly on the GM.

McCarron hinted at the possibility his time in Buffalo could be short after Thursday's preseason finale against Chicago, when he accounted for four fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 28-27 win.

"Some of the guys that played today, it's no secret – you know, me, anybody – we might not be here tomorrow or whenever they make their final cuts," McCarron said in the visiting locker room at Soldier Field. "I just wanted everybody to know they were special to me. We've been through a long process to get here, and I wanted to take that upon myself to show them my gratitude."

It was the second trade of the day by the Raiders, who sent former University at Buffalo product Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears.

Trading McCarron means the Bills' decision on a starting quarterback will come down to either Peterman, a second-year veteran, or Allen, the seventh overall draft pick in April out of Wyoming.

The shoulder injury against the Browns led to McCarron missing about a week of practice. He did not appear in the third preseason game against Cincinnati, and then played the entire game Thursday night. That's usually not a good sign for players, because teams generally hold out everyone who factors into their plans.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for McCarron early against the Bears. He threw a bad pick six in the first half when he tried to complete an out pattern to running back Travaris Cadet. At one point in the game, McCarron had completed just 6-of-20 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions. He had a quarterback rating of 0.0 at that time.

From there, though, he led a dramatic-for-preseason fourth-quarter comeback by accounting for all four fourth-quarter touchdowns, the first on a 5-yard rush, then a 24-yard scoring pass to Robert Foster, a 6-yard connection to Malachi Dupre and finally the go-ahead 6-yard score to tight end Keith Towbridge with 13 seconds remaining.

Perhaps that's what the Raiders needed to see to invest in McCarron as the backup to starter Derek Carr.