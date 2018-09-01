Bills' dead cap space crosses staggering $50 million total

The Buffalo Bills crossed the $50 million threshold in dead cap space for the 2018 season in the wake of Saturday’s roster moves.

The Bills now have $53.9 million out of the leaguewide $177.2 million salary cap eaten up by players no longer on the roster.

It’s a staggering total. The current league average for dead cap space is $11.9 million, according to Spotrac.com. The team with the second most dead cap space is Dallas, at almost exactly half the Bills’ total ($26.8 million).

Thus, 30.4 percent of the Bills’ cap space is being eaten up by players who have been jettisoned from the roster since Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane took over as coach and general manager, respectively, in 2017.

That’s the second highest percentage of any NFL team the past eight years, since the current collective bargaining agreement went into effect in 2011, according to Spotrac. The only team since ’11 burdened by more dead cap space was the 2013 Oakland Raiders, who had 45 percent of their cap in dead money and went 4-12.

It’s the second highest percentage in Bills history, just a shade behind only the 2001 “cap jail” year, when they jettisoned Doug Flutie, Ted Washington and a host of others to get out from under a big-spending push in 1999 and 2000. Dead space accounted for 31 percent of the Bills’ cap in 2001.

Dead money is the salary cap space a team must allocate to a player who has been cut or traded because of money that player has been paid that had not yet hit the “salary cap books.”

Much of the Bills’ current dead cap money is from players acquired by former general manager Doug Whaley who Beane has purged.

The No. 1 dead-money anchor around the Bills’ necks is defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, traded to Jacksonville last season. He’s counting $13.56 million against the Bills’ books this year. That’s bonus money the Bills already had paid him that was being spread out over future years of his contract.

Once he was burdened by that $13.56 million figure (the $96 million contract given to Dareus widely was viewed as a mistake), Beane has stated he was determined to “eat” as much dead cap space as necessary this year, as opposed to pushing it into the 2019 season.

The good news for the Bills: They’re going to be in great salary cap shape for next season. The Bills unofficially have about $64 million in space under the cap next season, second most in the NFL behind only the New York Jets.

The challenge for McDermott and his staff: overcoming the fact a third of his cap space is for “phantoms.”

The second-biggest dead hit this year wasn’t by design. Center Eric Wood, forced to retire for health reasons, is expected to count $10.39 million, again because of guaranteed money he received that counts this year. Cordy Glenn, traded to the Bengals, counts $9.6 million. Tyrod Taylor, traded to the Browns, counts $7.6 million.

Saturday’s moves threw another couple logs onto the Bills’ dead cap inferno.

By trading quarterback AJ McCarron to the Oakland Raiders, the Bills have to eat all of the $4 million bonus they paid McCarron in March from a salary cap perspective, but it can be split over this year and next year.

McCarron is expected to count $2.1 million against the Bills’ cap this year (counting a $100,000 workout bonus he got), and $2 million next year.

The release of wide receiver Corey Coleman added another $3.54 million to the Bills’ dead cap total, making the two moves worth $5.64 million. The rookie contract Coleman signed as a first-round pick with Cleveland in 2017 was fully guaranteed.

The fact Beane recouped a draft pick (a fifth-rounder) for McCarron no doubt outweighs the increase to the cap.

Cleveland led the NFL in dead cap money last year at $46.2 million (28 percent of the NFL’s $167 million cap) and went 0-16.

In the past seven years, two teams that led the league in dead cap spending made the playoffs. One was the Tony Romo-led Dallas Cowboys, who went 12-4 in 2014 despite 20.3 percent of their cap in dead money. The other was the Andrew Luck-led Indianapolis Colts, who went 11-5 in 2012 despite having 28.3 percent of their cap in dead money.