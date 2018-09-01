Bennett Beach closed for swimming; county promises updates

Bennett Beach in Angola was closed for swimming on Saturday, and residents are urged to check with the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department before heading to the park over the rest of Labor Day weekend.

In a tweet, parks officials said they would issue updates Sunday and Monday as they reviewed water test results and lifeguard staffing levels. For updates on beach status, residents can check the county website at erie.gov/parks or on Twitter at @ErieCountyParks.