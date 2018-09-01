Bengals go for two and lose; ECC wins in rout

Buffalo State gambled and lost at Bridgewater State, 30-29; Erie Community College scored 23 unanswered points and rolled up 246 rushing yards in a 44-15 rout of Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio in opening games on the local college football schedule Saturday.

Quarterback Kevin Torrillo (Sweet Home) attempted a pass for the go-ahead two-point conversion with 27 seconds left. It sailed out of the back of the end zone and left Buffalo State a point short in its nonleague game in Bridgewater, Mass.

The Bengals had not trailed until Nick Santavicca scored on a 10-yard run for a 30-23 Bears lead with 2:26 to go. It came after 21-yards Bengals punt from their 1-yard line.

After Santavicca scored, the Bengals drove 49 yards in eight plays with Torrillo hitting Jamar Rutledge (McKinley) from 2 yards. That’s when Buffalo State coach Jerry Boyes went for the win rather than play for overtime.

Torrillo (20 for 33, 264 yards) passed for four touchdowns including a 58-yarder to Jordan Evert (Sweet Home) for a 23-16 lead with 5:45 left in the third quarter.

Rutledge had eight receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Evert had five for 153. Bridgewater’s Santavicca, a 5-foot-8, 185-pound junior from Yorktown Heights, N.Y., ran 32 times for 200 yards and two TDs.

Junior safety Gino Bonagura led the Bengals with 17 tackles and had an interception and forced fumble. Linebacker Dupreme Robinson had 12 tackles, a forced fumble and recovery. Linebacker Rolando Cercone (Canisius) had an interception that set up a field goal.

It was the first opening loss for Buffalo State since 2011. Bridgewater was coming off a 2-7 season, only its third losing campaign in the last 30 years.

ECC took the lead for good, 10-7, on the first of three field goals by Charles Hayes with 2:53 left in the opening quarter. A Hayes FG and a 23 yard pass from Jack Edwards (Iroquois) to Isaiah Hinton (St. Mary’s) made it 20-7 at halftime.

Cody Workman a freshman from Columbus, Ohio, ran 10 times for 72 yards to lead the Kats’ ground game. He also passed for a touchdown.

Khalil Horton (Lackawanna) ran six times for 63 yards and a TD; Seven Turpin (Cheektowaga) had nine carries for 52 yards; Erriono Giardina (Kenmore West) had an 18-yard TD reception.

The Kats lost to Hocking, 50-28, in Orchard Park last season.