Annual Labor Day Parade slated for noon in South Buffalo

If it’s Labor Day, it means there’s a parade in Buffalo.

The annual event, officially called the AFL-CIO Labor Day Parade, kicks off at noon from its starting point at Abbott Road and Stevenson Street in South Buffalo. It is expected to feature hundreds of union members commemorating the holiday along with a host of floats entered by various labor organizations.

Organizers have also scheduled a 9 a.m. Labor Day Mass in conjunction with the event at the St. Joseph the Worker Shrine, 450 Abbott Road, an which workers can offer their tools for a blessing.

A 1 p.m. picnic will follow the parade at the Peter J. Crotty Pavilion in Cazenovia Park