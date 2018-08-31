Share this article

Buffalo teen found shot near All-High Stadium, police say

Published

Police found a 17-year-old shooting victim Friday night in the vicinity of Mercer Avenue and Hill Street near Bennett High School's All-High Stadium.

The victim was located just after 9:40 p.m, according to police.

Detectives said it was unclear if the shooting happened at Mercer Avenue and Hill Street. The shooting victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.

St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute played football against Bennett High Friday night at the stadium.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
