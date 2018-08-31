Buffalo teen found shot near All-High Stadium, police say

Police found a 17-year-old shooting victim Friday night in the vicinity of Mercer Avenue and Hill Street near Bennett High School's All-High Stadium.

The victim was located just after 9:40 p.m, according to police.

Detectives said it was unclear if the shooting happened at Mercer Avenue and Hill Street. The shooting victim was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated and released, police said.

St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute played football against Bennett High Friday night at the stadium.