Delaware man who traveled to Buffalo for teen sex sentenced to prison

A Delaware man who traveled to Buffalo to engage in sexual activity with a teenager was sentenced Friday to 70 months in prison, according to federal prosecutors.

Austin Campbell, 46, of Smyrna, Del., also was sentenced to 10 years supervised release upon the completion of his prison term for interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to prosecutors, between June 15, 2017, and Aug. 22, 2017, Campbell began communicating on a social network with an undercover agent employed by the Department of Homeland Security. Campbell believed the agent was a 15-year-old girl from Buffalo. Campbell engaged in graphic sexual conversations with the agent via chat messages, and discussed traveling to Buffalo to engage in sex, prosecutors said.

Campbell traveled Aug. 23, 2017 to a truck stop in Cheektowaga and sent the agent a message to meet him in the parking lot, where Campbell was arrested.