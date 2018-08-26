FREITAS, Harry J.

FREITAS - Harry J. August 16, 2018, age 86 of Dunedin, FL and Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Grace Y. (nee Westbrook) Freitas; dearest father of Marla (Ken McCracken) Kracker, Shari (Michael Sharak) Freitas, Robin (James) McQuade, Robert Freitas, Bonnie (Kurt) Miller, Kelly Vermont, Kim (Craig) Rae, Kristi (John Bardak) Sajdak and the late Gary and Terry Freitas; loving grandfather of twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The family will be present on Wednesday August 29, 2018 from 5-7 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 569 Cleveland Drive where a Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Harry's memory to the Disabled American Veterans Assoc. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com