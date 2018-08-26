Buffalo man fatally shot Saturday in Riverside

A 28-year-old Buffalo man was declared dead at the scene of a shooting late Saturday night in the Shaffer Village public housing complex in the Riverside section of Buffalo, police said.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 p.m. in the first block of North Lane.

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old man. His name has not been released.

His death marks the 40th homicide in the city so far this year.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Buffalo police confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.