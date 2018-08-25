Niagara Falls mayor, councilman release financial disclosure forms

The Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government saluted Niagara Falls Mayor Paul A. Dyster and Councilman Kenneth M. Tompkins Friday for posting their financial disclosure forms on the city's website.

"This is yet another small but important victory of our effort to bring more transparency to local government," coalition president Paul W. Wolf said.

Wolf's group has been trying to get Niagara County to change its long-standing practice of exempting the financial disclosure forms of its elected officials from Freedom of Information Law requests.

County Legislator Dennis F. Virtuoso said in June that the 1996 law was specifically crafted by then-County Attorney Glenn S. Hackett and then-District Attorney Matthew J. Murphy III, now a county judge, to prevent public disclosure. Wolf contends that is illegal.