YAGER, Gloria M. (Evans)

August 20, 2018; beloved wife of the late William S. Yager; loving mother of John (Eileen), James (Patricia), Jeffrey (Scarlett) Yager, Marcia (Terry) Murphy and Teresa (late Robert Nowak) Yager; dear grandmother of Julie, Amy, Marcy, John, Jennifer, Daniel, Karen, Jeffrey, Kristin, James, Joseph, Amanda, Keri, Amy, Terence, Danielle and Katie; great-grandmother of Jacqueline, Ryan, Ben, Bridgette, Jimmy, Megan, Jane, Matthew, Ella, Madeline, Theo, Barrett, Kylie, Cole, Anthony, Kevin, Kyle, Logan, Kira, Grayson, Hudson, Riley, Brady, Macy and Sadie; sister of the late Eleanor Alt, Joseph Evans, Dorothy Friedman, Patricia Jacus and Elizabeth Roth. Friends may call Friday 4-8 PM at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Ave., Kenmore. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Saturday at 9:30 AM at St. Mark's R.C. Church. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com