ENGLER, Christine Marie

ENGLER - Christine Marie Of West Seneca, NY, passed suddenly on August 20, 2018. Beloved fiance;e of James McConnon. Loving daughter of Donald and Barbara (Brann) Engler. Dear sister of Cynthia (Charles) Zambito and David (Robin) Engler. Cherished aunt of Charles, Caitlin and Christopher Zambito, Samantha and Jacob Engler and Michael Thomas. Also survived by her beloved rescue dog Jack. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Friends may call Monday from 5-7PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7PM. Christine enjoyed life to the fullest and eagerly supported the Sabres and the Bills. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com