ATV rider critically injured in collision with car on East Side

A 31-year-old man who was riding an all-terrain vehicle was seriously injured Thursday in a collision with a car at Ashley and Peck streets on Buffalo's East Side, according to Buffalo police.

The accident occurred about 2:45 p.m. when the man's ATV struck the Chevrolet Malibu. The ATV rider was transported to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition. The woman driver of the Chevy Malibu suffered injuries that were deemed to be non-life threatening, police said.

No charges had been filed in connection with the accident Thursday, according to police.