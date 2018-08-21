Kansas man charged after Niagara Falls police rescue dog from sweltering SUV

Niagara Falls police pulled a dog from inside a sweltering SUV in a Military Road parking lot around midday Monday and ticketed the vehicle's owner, according to a police report.

The male dog, a terrier mix, was removed from the vehicle parked outside Sam's Club after officers measured in the interior temperature of the SUV at nearly 118 degrees, according to the report. Police smashed the passenger side rear window to gain access. The dog, which was panting heavily and warm to the touch, according to the report, was transported to the Niagara SPCA.

Robert P. Ulrich, 75, of Merriam, Kan., was issued a ticket for confining an animal in a vehicle with an extreme temperature, according to the report. He was due in Niagara Falls City Court this morning.

The outdoor temperature at the time was 77 degrees and the SUV's windows were slightly open, according to the report.