Letter: President, millennials can prove aggravating

I have several issues:

• President Trump’s actions and words are an embarrassment to the American public. His policies (i.e., immigration) are pathetic. I respect the office, not the person. The poor immigrants are the ones who are suffering and so are their children and yet, Mr. President, you do not care. You, undoubtedly, are the son or grandson of immigrants.

• Millennials: The world does not revolve around you. You have to learn to get along and not think you are entitled to anything, for nobody in this country is. The world does not owe you anything.

• Speed: It is pathetic that so many people today cannot slow down enough and practice courtesy, and instead are impatient and in too much of a hurry, whether in a car or not.

Martha Barry

Wheatfield