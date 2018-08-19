KELM, Katherine T. (Calkins)

Of Derby, NY, August 17, 2018, loving mother of Theresa (Nick Strachan) Morrison, Angela (Dan Blatz) Hennings and Edward (Stephanie) Kelm; cherished grandmother of Chantel, Zoey and Julia; dear sister of Duncan (Diane) Calkins, Sandra (late Chet) Betker, Newton (Leah) Calkins and the late Floyd Calkins; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 646-5555), where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment St. Vincent's Cemetery. Condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com