House-sitting friend discovers break-in at home she was watching

A woman who was house-sitting for a friend told Niagara Falls Police that the Whitney Avenue residence was burglarized sometime between noon and 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The woman told police that she left the residence around noon Saturday, at which time everything was in order. Upon returning at 9 p.m., she reported receiving a text alleging that a woman had broken into the property. The house-sitter investigated and found an upstairs bedroom window open, which had not been the case when she left the house earlier in the day.

Missing were two video game consoles, an Xbox 360 and a Playstation 4, along with several video games. The total loss was estimated at $700.