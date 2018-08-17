Franklinville man charged with manufacturing meth

A Franklinville man was arrested Wednesday for producing methamphetamine, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office reported.

Michael John Nesbitt, 34, was arrested at his property on Sunset Boulevard in Franklinville for unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Deputies say Nesbitt gave verbal consent to search his camper; the search yielded a bag of methamphetamine manufacturing material, along with other manufacturing materials in a burn pit outside the camper.

Michael was arraigned in Franklinville Town Court and is being held at Cattaraugus County jail on $10,000 bail and $20,000 bond.