Fashion Friday: Bow tie, fun socks suit this interior designer

Name: Robert P. Reeder, 72.

Who he is: An interior designer for 40-some years working in different parts of the field with both architects and other residential designers, including the late Florence Cooper. A Cheektowaga native, he and his wife, Rebecca, are Amherst residents with one grown daughter, Alexandra. He is a graduate of the New York School of Interior Design and a member of the Interior Design Association of Western New York. He sings in a contemporary ensemble group and swims three days a week with the Nickel City Splash masters swim club at the University at Buffalo Alumni Arena pool, swimming 3,200 yards each session.

What he's wearing: Polo Ralph Lauren patchwork blue oxford shirt; Tommy Hilfiger blue slacks; bow tie; socks with polka dots; watch with blue face and band; tiger-eye and black-beaded bracelet; Italian-brand shoes from DSW.

Signature piece: "I think cuff links are a signature piece. I have a pair from my father and a pair I bought in Edinburgh, Scotland. I have been gifted with beautiful cuff links, and I like collecting them from antiques shops. I'll pay $4 to $10 for them - never more than $20. People will ask me, 'Where did you get those gorgeous cuff links?' "

Fashion statement: "Mix and match is really me. I'll buy a pair of pants here and a jacket there and a vest somewhere else and put it all together. I'm like going to a smorgasbord. It's knowing how to put it together."

Last purchase: A navy blue suit with large windowpane pattern from Banana Republic." I wear it with black fabric shoes that have black high-polish toes and buckles."

In the market for: "An interesting winter coat. It may take me a while to find it," he said.

