Driver faces multiple charges after car strikes two parked vehicles, police cruiser

A car with Connecticut license plates struck two parked cars and a police cruiser during a chase Sunday morning, Jamestown Police reported.

The driver, who was stopped and captured after he fled on foot, faces more than a dozen criminal and traffic charges, police said.

Police said officers attempted to pull over the vehicle at about 11:45 a.m. for failing to signal, then pursued it on streets in the Barrett Avenue area. It struck cars parked on Cowden and Myers streets and struck a police car attempting to block it, police said.

Charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed driving, reckless driving, three counts of criminal mischief and numerous traffic offenses was Pedro Juan Millan, 46, no address given, police said.

He was held without bail in Chautauqua County Jail.