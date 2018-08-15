STOCKLOSA, Joseph T.

STOCKLOSA - Joseph T. August 13, 2018, of Orange Park, FL, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY, age 90. Beloved husband of 65 years to Arlene V. (nee Konklewski) Stocklosa. Dearest father of Kathleen Miller, Joseph M. (Carmen) Stocklosa, Sandra Banach and Patricia (Timothy) Male. Dear grandfather of John Derek Banach, late Rosemary Stocklosa, Drew Miller, Jordan (Adam, Sr.) Pellnat, Jolene (David) Vogel, Michael Stocklosa, Stephen Male, Alexandra Male and great-grandfather of Hannah Stocklosa, Adam Pellnat, Jr., Veronica Vogel and Morgan Pellnat. Predeceased by one brother and two sisters. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Wednesday and Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 8:15 a.m. and from Queen of Martyrs Church at 9:00 a.m. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Joseph was a Navy veteran serving during WWII and the Korean War, played Triple A Baseball for the New York Giants Baseball Club, member of WNY Softball Hall of Fame, 60 year member of Boilermaker Local #7 and a 15 year member of the Niagara Frontier Umpires Association. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com