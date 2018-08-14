UB's Jackson on Unitas Golden Arm watch list

Junior Tyree Jackson of the University at Buffalo is one of 49 college quarterbacks named Tuesday to the preseason watch list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. The award has been presented annually since 1987 to the nation’s top college quarterback.

Jackson already had been named to the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Watch List. He passed for 2,096 yards and 12 touchdowns with just three interceptions in eight games last season. He is one of two Mid-American Conference QBs on the Unitas list. The other is Gus Ragland of Miami (Ohio). Among the others is Eric Dungey of Syracuse.