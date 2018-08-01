WALKER, Frank L., Jr.

WALKER - Frank L., Jr. Age 63, suddenly on July 30, 2018. Beloved husband and best friend of Marcia (nee Martin) Walker; loving father of Christine (Nick) Law, Caitlin Walker, Steve Sinatra and Amber Wiskup; dearest grandfather of Capri, Ciara, Chase, Paige and Ian; dear brother of Debbie (Don) Pachasa and his adored "fur kid" Hunter. Family and friends will be received on Friday, 4-8 pm at the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME, 154 Weimar St. (at Casimir St.). Everyone is cordially invited to attend Frank's Memorial Mass on Saturday, 9 am in Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga. Visit the online guest book available at www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com