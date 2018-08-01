Deep beneath Lake Ontario, new high-speed cable will link Buffalo, Toronto

For the first time, workers are burying cable under Lake Ontario.

It's a project connecting Buffalo and Toronto through high-capacity fiber optics.

Some 35 miles of the 76-mile long cable will be buried under the lake. At its deepest point in the lake, the cable will be buried more than 465 feet below water’s surface.

The fiber optics for transporting internet data will be bundled inside steel-armored cable, which is smaller than 2 inches in diameter.

"People still have the impression the internet is going over satellite somewhere," said Mike Cunningham, the CEO of Toronto-based Crosslake Fibre. "But the reality is, (for) any kind of internet that is international, the vast majority essentially goes over submarine cable."

The cable will begin at Toronto’s Ashbridges Bay Park. From there, it will travel under Lake Ontario to East Lake Road in Wilson.

Concerns expressed in June by Wilson Supervisor Doyle H. Phillips to the state Department of Environmental Conservation included issues about zoning, materials being used on the shoreline site. truck and noise traffic around the site and a relative proximity to homeowners along the lake. Phillips said Tuesday those concerns have been allayed by the DEC and Crosslake Fibre. Phillips said one nearby resident raised a concern about noise during a recent public hearing in Wilson.

"They've covered all the questions," Phillips said. "And, we've approved the permit for Crosslake Fibre."

The supervisor added that Crosslake Fiber also agreed to help the town tie into the fiber optic cable.

"They were very receptive to the Town of Wilson," Phillips said. "Being rural America, everyone is looking for internet today. This just gives us more access for our community, for the business people and businesses, and the schools will be getting tie-ins to the internet too."

Besides Lake Ontario, the cable will cross at least four wetlands and protected streams on its route to downtown Buffalo, so the project required permits from the DEC.

Three of the local wetland areas to be crossed are just east of Campbell Boulevard in Pendleton. They include:

• 99 acres between Feigle and Mapleton roads.

• 60 acres across from Pendleton Town Park.

• 124.2 acres south of Oakwood Drive.

The fourth wetland is on a 1,130-acre site just north of North French Road between Campbell Boulevard and Sweet Home Road.

The DEC is responsible for the project's environmental review.

Besides wetland permits, the DEC also issued coastal erosion management and excavation and fill permits, as well as a water quality certificate, to Crosslake Fibre last Wednesday, the agency said.

"After a coordinated review with impacted municipalities, DEC issued a 'negative declaration,' a determination that there would be no significant adverse environmental impact created by the proposed project," according to a DEC statement to The Buffalo News.

The company also obtained permits from several other state and federal agencies that allows the project to proceed, the DEC said.

The path of the cable follows rights-of-way through the towns of Wilson, Lockport, Pendleton and Amherst, and the cable will be linked to a telecommunications hub at 350 Main St. near Church Street in downtown Buffalo.

Think of it as the modern-day equivalent of tying a string between two tin cans.

"The vast majority of internet traffic goes over these cables," Cunningham. said. "Buffalo is an important hub for connectivity in the region. Most of your long-haul fiber networks go into Buffalo."

From Buffalo, they go east toward Rochester, west toward Cleveland and south toward Pittsburgh.

The project is already underway, and should be finished by fall, Cunningham said.

Crosslake Fibre already drilled a 5-inch diameter path for the cable between Ashbridges Bay Park and the bed of Lake Ontario about one-third mile off-shore from Toronto.

Soon, a cable-laying boat will slowly make its 35.4-mile journey toward Wilson.

While it’s in the lake, the boat is affixed with a shovel-like instrument that plows a roughly 3 foot deep trench in the lake bed and lays the cable in it.

Moving along at a couple hundred yards per hour, it will take a couple of weeks to plant the cable in the lake bottom.

"It’s all on a single spool," Cunningham said. "As far as submarine cables go, this one is pretty short."

Submarine cables aren’t a new technology — they’ve been laid across the Atlantic Ocean in times well before the internet.

The 96 pairs of fibers — each the width of a human hair — will be surrounded in a sheath of high-density polyurethane. Steel armors the outside of cable.

"It’s really the plumbing of the internet," Cunningham said. "You don’t really see it, but you come to rely upon it."

The cable will be manufactured by a Swedish company. No electricity runs through the cable.

Each fiber pair can carry 20,000 gigabits of data per second. That’s a total capacity of 1,920 terabits of data every second.

That will help keep up with the speed of technology, innovation and the demand for increasing bandwidth that’s required for many internet applications like live video streaming.

Buffalo and Toronto have been connected by fiber optic cable for two decades — by land.

What makes Crosslake Fibre’s project unique is that it shaves nearly one-quarter of the distance by going under Lake Ontario, and it creates a new redundancy in the telecommunications system for internet service.

Because of its physical separation from the existing path around the Golden Horseshoe, which traverses bridges and bays, the new project will keep the connection open even during times of disruption from the elements or other forces along its path, according to its developers.

"It’s something you use everyday, and you rely on it being there," Cunningham said. "There’s definitely a need for the infrastructure."

Crosslake Fibre is working on a separate project connecting Westbury, Long Island, and Wall, N.J., with a nearly 60-mile fiber optic cable under the New York-New Jersey Bight that’s designed to bypass the congested metropolitan area around Manhattan and New York City.

Cunningham said to get the project across Lake Ontario underway quickly, it’s embarking on a more expensive and environmentally-friendly process.

The use of horizontal directional drilling on both the Canadian and U.S. shorelines to connect the submarine cable to land eliminates chances for shoreline erosion that a larger project and construction area could cause and protects environmentally sensitive plants and habitat. The developers also proceeded with fewer studies and filings.

How much will anyone in the Buffalo Niagara region see of the construction?

“You probably won’t notice it,” Cunningham said.

In the next couple of weeks, work will get underway to drill the hole that will provide the channel from the bottom of Lake Ontario up to Wilson's shore.

The cable will be fed from the bed of the lake to property north of East Lake Road in Wilson, less than a mile west of North Beebe Road, according to the DEC.

Using existing utility rights-of-way, the DEC said the 41-mile terrestrial route for the cable will travel along existing utility rights-of-way.