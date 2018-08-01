STANGO, Gary V.

STANGO - Gary V. Aged 67, of Buffalo, on July 2, 2018 after a long illness. Father of Donna M. (David) Hahn and Robert Stango. Fiance; of Deborah "Stella" Romano. Stepfather of Neil (Kim) Romano. Papa of Mia Romano. Friends invited to a Memorial Service on August 4, 2018 at Holy Cross Church, 345 7th St., Buffalo, NY at 10:00 a.m. Gary worked for American Precision Industries where he was a Welder. Gary was a Vietnam Era member of the Air National Guard. www.brunnerfuneralhome.com