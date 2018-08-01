SOBIERAJSKI, Beverly A. (Hynek)

SOBIERAJSKI - Beverly A. (nee Hynek)

July 31, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, age 75. Beloved wife of James A. Sobierajski. Dearest mother of Todd (Alysia) and Randy (Susan) Sobierajski. Dear grandmother of Trevor, Riley, Carter, Ryan and Avery. Also survived by her furry companion Sadie. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Road (south of Como Park Blvd.), where Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. and from St. Gabriel Church at 9:30 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com