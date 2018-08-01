PATTERSON, Eileen B. (Blake)

Passed away on July 31, 2018. Beloved wife of John M. Patterson; dear mother of Maureen McMahon, Colleen Patterson, John (Jennifer) Patterson, Anne Marie (Matthew) Morreale; loving grandmother of William, Kevin and Patrick McMahon, Madeline and Matthew Patterson, Jack, Sam and Charlie Morreale; daughter of the late John and Anne (Rowan) Blake; sister of Robert (Carol) Blake, Joan (Dr. Daniel) Blaho, Eleanor (late James) Mercurio, late John (Marjorie) Blake, late Dr. James R. Blake; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends and family may call Thursday from 2-8 pm at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 11:15 AM (please assemble at church). The entombment will follow the Mass at Holy Cross Cemetery, in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or the Lupus Foundation. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com