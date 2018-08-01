O'CONNOR, Edward J.

O'CONNOR - Edward J. Of Venice, FL, formerly of Alden, NY, on July 30, 2018. Beloved husband of Barbara and the late Marline O'Connor; dear father of Kathleen (James) Esack, Kelly (Michael) Barbalato, Patrick (Cindy) O'Connor, Kristen (Paul) Hutschenreuter and Erin Hill; also survived by 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of the late John O'Connor, Jeremiah O'Connor and Elizabeth Peterson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Annunciation RC Church, Elma, NY on Saturday at 10 AM. Please assemble at church. Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Friday from 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Philanthropy Dept., 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com