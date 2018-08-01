McANANEY, Jane C. (Kistler)

Of Hamburg, NY, July 28, 2018, beloved wife of the late Hugh J. "Gus" McAnaney, Jr.; loving mother of Michael McAnaney, Patrick James (Margaret) McAnaney, Laura (Gary) Hahn, Beth (Karl) Horvath, Penny (Bobby Joe) Huddleston, and the late Hugh J. "Jay" McAnaney III; cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; dearest sister of Joan MacMeans, Jeri (Tom) Buddenhagen, and late James (Valera) Kistler; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mrs. McAnaney was a retired teacher from Frontier Central Schools, member of the Hamburg Rejuvenation Project, and longtime member of the Women of the Moose Chapter 1217. Private burial in Chardon Municipal Cemetery in Chardon, OH.