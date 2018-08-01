MANIAS, Jill Elizabeth (Sdao)

July 30, 2018 at age 72. Beloved wife of Giles P. Manias; devoted mother of Paul (Alexis) Manias, Giles A. (Ashley) Manias and Alexandra (Richard) Arnold; loving grandmother of Olivia, Ella, Dane, Cecilia, Isabella, Freddy and Lewis; daughter of the late Fredrick and Bernice "Nan" Sdao; dear sister of David (late Pam) Sdao, Lynne Sdao and Frederick (Wanda) Sdao; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (at West Ferry St.), Buffalo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, 11:00 AM at St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. All are asked to assemble at church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com