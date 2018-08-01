MAMAT, Joan F. (Thering)

MAMAT - Joan F. (nee Thering)

July 30, 2018, beloved wife of Lawrence S. Mamat; loving mother of David (Pamela) Mamat, Debbie (Jon) King and Steven (Susan) Mamat; cherished grandmother of eight; devoted great-grandmother of three; dear sister of Ray Jr. (Amy) Thering and the late Diane (late Harry Sr.) Marando; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at BEACH-TUYN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5541 Main St. (at Cayuga Rd.), Williamsville, where a Memorial Service will be held Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice, Inc., 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094-1231. Please share your online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com