KRAWCHUK, Ilga Lucija (Spogis)

KRAWCHUK - Ilga Lucija

(nee Spogis)

July 29, 2018; beloved sister of Wilhelmina (late Aloizs) Pusmucans; cherished aunt of Elizabeth Rossetti, Ludvigs (Jeanne) Pusmucans and Margareta Pusmucans; devoted great- aunt to Tristan (Sandra) Rossetti, Marta Rossetti, Marc Pusmucans, Forest Pusmucans and Lia Rossetti; great-great-aunt to Matteo Rossetti; also survived by her dear sister-in-law, Oksana Chutko. After WWII, Ilga came to the United States with her sister and parents. She attended St. Louis grammar school and graduated from Nardin Academy. She attended Sisters Hospital Nursing School and Canisius College, as well as D'Youville College, where she received her Masters degree. Ilga then went on to work at Sisters Hospital and completed her 30 year career at Roswell Park as an operating nurse. Ilga belonged to Nardin Academy Social Club. She loved her life and she was a very good catholic woman. The family will be present Friday from 4 to 7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Ave. (near W. Ferry St.), where prayers will be offered on Saturday at 9:15 AM and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Louis Church (Buffalo). Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com