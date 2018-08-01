JORDAN, Sean Patrick

JORDAN - Sean Patrick Age 56, died July 28, 2018, in Atlanta, GA, surrounded by his family, after a long battle with cancer. Dear son of the late Francis P. and Alice (Noble) Jordan.

Beloved husband of Denise M. (Peek) Jordan. Loving father of Nicholas C. and Grace N. Jordan. Dear brother of Patricia M. Mitchell, Michael T., Mark S. (Rosemary), Bryan S. (Donna), Leslie (Donald) Foley and Jennifer M. Jordan. Friend of Anne Whitney Shuford. Also survived by many nieces and nephews, especially Amy M. Kenerson. Friends and family may call Friday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the Lester H. Wedekindt, Inc. Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10 AM. Sean's brother-in-law, Fr. Kevin Peek, a chaplain with the Atlanta National Guard, will be officiating. Interment will follow in Acacia Park Cemetery. After graduation from Buffalo State College, Sean moved to Atlanta where he remained active in the hospitality field for over 30 years and opened two restaurants. Sean was a lifelong Buffalo Bills Fan and Buffalo Booster. Sean will be forever in our prayers and hearts. "Greatly missed and always Loved." Online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com