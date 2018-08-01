HUEFNER, Thomas R.

HUEFNER - Thomas R. July 30, 2018, at the age of 72; beloved son of the late Robert J. and Dorothy (nee Hiemenz) Huefner; dear brother of Ronald (Marilyn), Paul (Noreen), Jerome (Sandra) Huefner and Ann Marie (Ronald) George; dear friend of Rosemary White; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 7-9 PM and Thursday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road. Family and friends are invited to assemble Friday at 10 AM at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee Street, Bowmansville, to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial. Thomas was a member of Branch 3, National Association of Letter Carriers.