Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joins the Bisons
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. speaks to the media before starting in his first Triple-A baseball game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. speaks to the media before starting in his first Triple-A baseball game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. speaks to the media.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. speaks to the media.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Toronto Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leaves the field after speaking to the media.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. warms up with his team before their game with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes a throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. makes a throw.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. warms up with his team.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. smiles as he enters the batting cage.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters the batting cage.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. signs autographs for fans before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dives for a grounder.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looks for a pitch.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dives into third base, beating the tag from Lehigh Valley IronPigs' Mitch Walding.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. dives into third base, beating the tag from Lehigh Valley IronPigs' Mitch Walding.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bisons' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. trades belts with coach Bobby Meacham after he broke his diving into third base.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Share this article