FLEJTUCH, Alfred J.

FLEJTUCH - Alfred J. Of Lancaster, NY, July 30, 2018. Beloved and devoted husband of the late Rita (Kruk); loving father of Greg (Marla Filipponi), Lynne (Ronald) Roberts and Mark Flejtuch; grandfather of Eric (Rachel Wright) Roberts, Shawn (Ines) Roberts, Meghan (Randy) Fisher and Emma Roberts; brother of the late Ray (late Ellie); cousin of Marcy (Daren) Upchurch; family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, Thursday from 3-7PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, NY, Friday morning at 11 AM. Please assemble at church. Alfred served in the Army during WWII in the Cavalry First Division, he was the past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Father John Shaus Council and worked for Bell Aircraft, Moog, Rockwell International and retired from Delta Machinery as a Regional Sales Rep. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice Foundation. www.wendelandloecherinc.com