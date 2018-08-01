DALTON, Declan Z.

DALTON - Declan Z. July 27, 2018. Suddenly, 2 months old of Buffalo, NY; beloved infant son of Paige Dalton and Matthew Falker; brother of Anna and Imogene; grandson of Charles Dalton, Darcie Lee Dalton and Carol Langgood; great-grandson of Pat Condy; nephew of Ashley and Aaron Dalton and Brennan Waite; also survived by many cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Friday, August 3, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205.