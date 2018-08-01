BUTLER, Joan F. (Armstrong)

Of Lewiston, NY. July 29, 2018, age 75. Wife of James E. Beckett; mother of Richard (Julie) Daubney, Gary (Noel) Daubney, Nancy and Diana Malecki, and the late Scott Malecki; step-mother of Mark (Mary Beth) Beckett and Alan (Christine) Beckett; grandmother of Anthony Daubney, Shea and Cole Daubney, Matthew and Michael Malecki; also survived by five step-grandchildren; sister of Paula Oliver. Friends may call at the HARDISON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., North Fourth and Ridge Sts., Lewiston, Thursday from 4-8 pm. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorials to the Niagara County SPCA. For online registry, please visit www.hardisonfuneralhomes.com