BURGIO, Mary D. (Gabryszewski)

BURGIO - Mary D. (nee Gabryszewski)

Of Getzville, entered into rest on July 26, 2018, beloved wife of John J. Burgio; devoted mother of Joshua Burgio and Maria Burgio; loving daughter of Zbigniew and Maria Gabryszewski; dear sister of Joanna Gabryszewski (Alan Mihaley) and Todd (Rebecca) Gabryszewski; also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday and Sunday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, on Monday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com