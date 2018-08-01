Welcome to the Buffalo of 1880.

Grover Cleveland had been sheriff of Erie County, but not yet president of the United States. Electricity had yet to be transmitted from Niagara Falls to Buffalo. The Pan-American Exposition had not yet taken place, nor an American president assassinated within the city.

And still — if you look closely — you'll find familiar sights on this exquisitely detailed map of the Queen City produced 138 years ago by E.H. Hutchinson of Buffalo. Follow along each Wednesday as Steve Cichon and BN Chronicles highlight different features.

Have suggestions for places we should highlight? Leave them as a comment below or tweet at @BNchronicles.