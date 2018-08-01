BRUNOTTE, Eileen T. (Fries)

BRUNOTTE - Eileen T. (nee Fries)

July 26, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Herman H. Brunotte; sister of the late Charles (late Marie), Robert (late Edna) Fries, and Ann (late Raymond) Hasselbeck; proud and loving aunt of the Fries, Hasselbeck, and Welti children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday morning at 9:30 am at Immaculate Conception Church, 510 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Donations may be made to the church in memory of Eileen. Condolences are available at www.howefuneralhome.com